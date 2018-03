HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) – A Hamilton County Health Department employee is accused of stealing on the job.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Janice Atkinson says 53-year-old Rickie Flerl is charged with theft over $1,000, following an investigation of stolen computers at the health department.

Atkinson says evidence linked Flerl to the thefts.

Flerl was arrested Tuesday.

He's scheduled for court February 19.

According to court records, Flerl was charged with theft of property in 2005.

