Bradley County student kicked off bus; parent wants answers

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -- A Cleveland woman claims her daughter was kicked off the bus for no reason Tuesday morning.

It began as a typical morning for one Cleveland family, but 14-year-old Sarah Mains is at home instead of school.

"I've got a whole bunch of work to do and like, I have to keep it up," says Sarah.

Now she'll have to play catch up because she was told to get off the bus she had been riding since November.

Her only other hope for a ride, her dad, left at 3:00 a.m.

"The bus driver told her that she had to catch another bus," her mother, Christy Payne says.

For three months, Sarah, her four other siblings and a group of area elementary, middle and high school students have gotten on the bus at the bus stop right across the street from her home.

However, on Tuesday when the bus left, Sarah wasn't on it.

"He goes what's your name? I go my name is Sarah and he goes well you're not supposed to be on this bus," Sarah explains.

Sarah's assigned bus stop is a little ways down the road.

"Way down the other end at the wallpaper store and at the 4-way stop on this end," explains Payne.

Payne says she's not a fan of her 14-year-old daughter walking down a dark street by herself with a registered sex offender living on the same road.

Bradley County School officials tell Channel 3 transportation guidelines allow students K-12 to walk up to a half a mile away to their bus stop.

Payne just wants to know why this was the first time she's heard about it.

"Tell us ahead of time," Payne says. "She's been catching it since November 1, she's not hurting nothing."

Officials say Director of Transportation Gary Olsten is aware of the situation and working to find a solution to the problem.

He was not available for comment Tuesday afternoon.