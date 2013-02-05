UT basketball player Kenny Hall arrested for driving with suspended license

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- Tennessee men's basketball senior Kenny Hall was arrested this week for driving with a suspended license, the News Sentinel learned Tuesday.



The incident was first reported by VolQuest.com on Tuesday morning.



Details of the arrest are unavailable. Cuonzo Martin did not respond to a call seeking comment.



In an official statement to the News Sentinel, a UT spokesman said, "The staff and administration are aware of the situation and handling it internally."



