East Ridge Police need your help with robbery

EAST RIDGE, TN(WRCB) -- A robbery at the Kangaroo Convenience Store in East Ridge netted the robbers cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes Monday night.

East Ridge Police arrived at the store, located at 4011 Ringgold Road, shortly after the alarm.

Witnesses say that an unknown black male entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from the register.

The suspect fled the scene in what was described as a white, older model car. East Ridge Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and gathered evidence; the investigation is ongoing.
 
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the East Ridge Police Department at (423) 867-3718, (423) 622-1725 (Dispatch), or the Confidential Tip Line at (423)867-0016.

