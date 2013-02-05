Embattled Tennessee DCS commissioner resigns

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam Tuesday in a news release announced that Department of Children's Services Commissioner Kate O'Day has resigned.



O-Day's tenure at DCS has come under criticisms for different issues, the latest of which involved the agency's refusal to releases details on child deaths.



DCS attorneys said it would cost more than $55,000 to release records of child deaths to the media, who had filed suit to make those records public.



The agency had been sued by The Tennessean, The Associated Press and 10 other news organizations to obtain case records of 150 children who died after the state launched abuse or neglect investigations.



O-Day had been scheduled Wednesday to answer questions about the agency from Senate lawmakers in Nashville.



Haslam has named Commissioner Jim Henry, who currently heads up the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to serve as interim commissioner of DCS.