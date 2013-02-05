Crowbar murder preliminary hearing begins

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A Chattanooga woman accused of beating her roommate to death with a crowbar was in court Tuesday.



Laura Morgan, confined to a wheelchair after having both legs amputated below the knee, was wheeled into court for a preliminary hearing on charges of first degree murder and aggravated robbery.



Morgan said the fight started over lottery tickets.



Investigators testified that Morgan says she hit 73-year-old James Massengill with crowbar, took $200 from his wallet and "called the devil man" (drug dealer) to buy crack.

The blood splatter indicated Morgan had been swinging crowbar to deliver repeated blows, according to testimony from an investigator. Earlier testimony suggested as many as 17 blows.



Chattanooga Police say Morgan called 911 just before 9 p.m. January 27, saying she'd hit her 73-year-old roommate in the head with a crowbar and killed him.