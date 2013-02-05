US skier Lindsey Vonn injured in serious crash

SCHLADMING, AUSTRIA (NBC) -- Two-time world champ Lindsey Vonn has been flown to a hospital after suffering a serious crash on the opening day of Alpine World Championships in Schladming, Austria during the super-G event.



Vonn lost her balance on a tough landing, lost her ski, and slid off course into a gate before finally coming to a stop. She was checked out by a doctor on the hill for more than ten minutes, and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.



The doctor checking out Vonn said he suspects she's suffered a tibial plateau fracture – a break in the shin bone near the knee that affects stability and motion – according to Alpine Press.



NBC's Alex Goldberger tweeted that her "Right knee/ankle bent awkwardly. Looked scary."



The Vancouver gold medalist was trailing World Cup points leader Tina Maze of Slovenia by only 0.12 seconds before the crash. The race had been postponed for about three-and-a-half hours earlier in the day, due to fog, continued after a fifteen minute delay.