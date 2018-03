(NBC) -- You don't necessarily have to go to plastic surgeon to get a youthful look.



It may look a little strange, but face yoga can have instant results.



"The exercises themselves help to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, so you're definitely going to get more tone, firmness and resilience," explains Annalise Hagen.



Hagen is the author of "The Yoga Face", an instruction manual she created while working at the New York Health and Racquet Club.



She claims her facial exercises can reduce wrinkles, plump cheeks and even reshape the nose.



Hagen also cautions against over-exercising the facial muscles.



She recommends doing three moves in a row, ten times each per session.