LAKESITE, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB) - A house on Dalton Lane is saved and a homeowner safe thanks to the quick response of a neighbor.

Richard Ruppin was awaken by his neighbor just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday telling him his truck was on fire.

By the time the 911 call was made the fire had spread to the car port.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department worked quickly to contain the fire.

Fire investigators say the fire started from an electrical short in the trailer hitch which caught the spare tire on fire. Once the spare tire caught fire, it spread throughout the truck and crawled up to the top of the car port.

No injuries were reported

Damages were contained to the carport and are listed at $15,000.