CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - For the first time in years, students at Central High School can take their classes on a rainy day without dodging raindrops.

Work has been completed on a new roof for the school, replacing a damaged roof that had disrupted school to the point of canceling classes for a week last fall.

After having to shut down Central during last September's flooding, the School Board approved a $730,000 emergency repair, partially paid out of insurance funds.

Four months later, the new roof is up, and the principal says their rainy day worries are over.

Principal Finley King said a few plumbing problems remain, but the school system maintenance department expects to have those corrected within a few days.