Former head of TVA's Watts Bar project arrested

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- A former Tennessee Valley Authority vice president was charged Monday with illegally trying to ship money to his native Iran after he lied to TVA about why he needed the money.



Masoud Bajestani, the 57-year-old Iranian-born engineer who once headed one of America's biggest nuclear power construction projects, was arrested Sunday at the Atlanta airport after landing on a flight from Dubai.



He appeared in federal court Monday and pleaded not guilty to four felony charges made against him in December by a federal grand jury in Knoxville.



Bajestani, who owns a $330,000 home in Apison, was in charge of TVA's $2.5 billion completion project for the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 2 until he was fired two years ago.



Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.





