Parking lot guns measure to get year's 1st hearing

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- The state Senate is scheduled to hold its first hearing Tuesday on a gun bill that dominated last year's legislative session and caused aftershocks in the ensuing election season.

Republican Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey of Blountville says he wants lawmakers to quickly approve the measure to guarantee people with handgun carry permits to store their firearms in their cars even if parking lot owners object.

The measure backed by the National Rifle Association failed last year amid property rights arguments made by business community. The NRA and other gun rights advocates blamed House Republican Caucus Chairwoman Debra Maggart for the bill's failure and bankrolled a successful effort to oust her in the primary.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says he wants the bill to exclude educational institutions.

