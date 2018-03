CATOOSA CO., GA (WRCB) - Disposing of prescription drugs just got a lot easier in Catoosa County. North Georgia counties now have a drug take back box.

The box was provided by a state-wide grant, and will sit in the Catoosa County Sheriff's office lobby.

Residents can drop off unwanted or unused prescription medications to be disposed of. The box also takes pet medications.

Sheriff Gary Sisk says the idea is to keep them out of the waterways, and the wrong hands.

The box will be accessible at any time day or night. It is under constant surveillance to prevent theft or vandalism.