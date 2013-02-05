Warm, morning sprinkles

(WRCB) - The spring like weather will continue through at least the first part of next week.

This morning, a trough of low pressure will continue to bring overcast skies and light sprinkles to the area through the morning. Skies will begin to clear a bit as the trough passes through this afternoon.

High pressure to our south will continue to give us light southerly winds that will keep temps in the upper 50s and low 60s through the week.

As skies clear, look for great weather tonight and tomorrow. Wednesday afternoon will sport lots of sun and highs in the low 60s.

Friday will start off nice, but low pressure will move in from the south, and give us some more light showers Thursday night into Friday morning.

We will briefly have warm, dry weather once again Friday afternoon through the weekend. The rain returns, however, Sunday night.

A cold front will move through Sunday night, giving us some periods of heavy rain into Monday, and some strong storms are possible Tuesday.

