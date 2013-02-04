Man charged with slaying student pleads guilty

TULLAHOMA, TN (AP/WRCB) - A Tennessee man charged with killing a Tullahoma nursing student has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Multiple media outlets reported that 37-year-old Donnie Jones entered the plea to a charge of first-degree murder on Monday in the death of 24-year-old Megan Sharpton in July 2012.

Sharpton's partially burned body was found July 2 on the Awalt Bridge in Franklin County. Her car was found later the same day about 20 miles away.

A grand jury indicted Jones in November. He faced multiple charges, including felony murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated rape.

Jones had been in custody since September on an unrelated weapons charge.

Authorities said DNA evidence lab led to his arrest.

