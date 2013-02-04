Neighbors "safe" despite Hays State violence

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Diane Hartline and her husband Bradley say the uptick in violence at Hays State Prison hasn't scared them off yet.

The two have lived in Chattooga County 28 years and more recently, with a prison in their backyard.

The area near Hays State isn't picturesque with the abandoned and boarded up homes.

Hartline says she isn't in fear, but has seen some uneasy times.

"Guards come here and tell us to keep our vehicles locked and our doors locked in case we are scared."

January was a rough start to the year for the prison as three inmates were killed.

More recently, two guards were stabbed on the job, but returned to work the same day.

Some say this isn't welcoming news in their neighborhood.

The jail was built in the early 90s and houses more than 1,500 inmates.

It's labeled a "Close" security meaning the prisoners are at risk of escape or injuring others and requires more supervision.

Bradley Hartline says the inmates he's met have been respectful.

"Hey, I just talk to them," he says. "They are just like you and me sitting here talking."

The prison is investigating the stabbings.

