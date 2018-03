SHELBURNE, VT (NECN) -- Vermont Teddy Bear is selling one single bear that has the distinction of being the company's most expensive in its more than 30-year history.



A normally $99, 4.5-foot tall "Big Hunka Love" bear is now priced at $30,000. He carries a more than 5-carat cognac-colored "fire rose" diamond ring set in platinum. A smaller half-moon-shaped diamond is set on each side of the large stone.



The "Big Hunka Love Diamond Bear" costs 229 times what most folks are expected to spend on Valentine's Day gifts. The National Retail Federation predicts the average consumer will drop $131 on their sweetheart this year.



Read more from the NECN website.