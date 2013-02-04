Closings & delays - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Closings & delays

The effects of heavy rains across the Tennessee Valley have prompted several school systems to close for the day or delay the start of classes for Monday.

MOBILE USERS | TAP HERE  for the latest Closings and delay information.    

Get up-to-the-minute weather and live radar in the WRCB Radar app.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.