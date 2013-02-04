Closings & delays

The contract for Dr. Bryan Johnson includes a 4-year term and a salary of $197,500.More
The contract for Dr. Bryan Johnson includes a 4-year term and a salary of $197,500.More
The field house at Lookout Valley Middle and High school is getting a makeover. There's a new coaching office and locker room with new air conditioning units and lockers for students, just in time for football practice.More
The field house at Lookout Valley Middle and High school is getting a makeover. There's a new coaching office and locker room with new air conditioning units and lockers for students, just in time for football practice.More
A turn of events during a Varnell city council meeting, where members voted to do away with the city's police department.More
A turn of events during a Varnell city council meeting, where members voted to do away with the city's police department.More
When an officer asked the man to turn his music down, he started yelling and slammed the door on the officer.More
When an officer asked the man to turn his music down, he started yelling and slammed the door on the officer.More
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of what appeared to be a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near 600 block of Highway 134.More
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of what appeared to be a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near 600 block of Highway 134.More
Though, they couldn't go into much detail, a Child Protective Services (CPS) spokesperson said their history with the parents goes back at least three years.More
Though, they couldn't go into much detail, a Child Protective Services (CPS) spokesperson said their history with the parents goes back at least three years.More
Vibrio Vulnificus, also known as flesh-eating bacteria, has reached the Gulf of Mexico.More
Vibrio Vulnificus, also known as flesh-eating bacteria, has reached the Gulf of Mexico.More
Factors such as unemployment, violent crime, median household income and graduation rate went into the rankings on WalletHub.com.More
Factors such as unemployment, violent crime, median household income and graduation rate went into the rankings on WalletHub.com.More
WRCB is growing its weather and anchor teams, welcoming a fourth meteorologist to the Channel 3 Storm Alert Center and adding one of its longtime morning anchors to the evening lineup.More
WRCB is growing its weather and anchor teams, welcoming a fourth meteorologist to the Channel 3 Storm Alert Center and adding one of its longtime morning anchors to the evening lineup.More