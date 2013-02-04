Closings & delays

For the past five years, the Partnership Health Center has provided low-cost health care to low-income patients, but the clinic's future is unknown.More
For the past five years, the Partnership Health Center has provided low-cost health care to low-income patients, but the clinic's future is unknown.More
Jackson said in a statement he's a Predators fan and proud to be included in the team's road to the Stanley Cup.More
Jackson said in a statement he's a Predators fan and proud to be included in the team's road to the Stanley Cup.More
Police have identified the skeletal remains found by a dog in the area of Wesdell Lane in March.More
Police have identified the skeletal remains found by a dog in the area of Wesdell Lane in March.More
The first Friday of every June marks the day of free doughnuts, aka National Donut Day.More
The first Friday of every June marks the day of free doughnuts, aka National Donut Day.More
Personnel records noted Moody “resigned with insufficient notice” and added that “no reason (was) provide(d).”More
Personnel records noted Moody “resigned with insufficient notice” and added that “no reason (was) provide(d).”More
Inside the Old Goswick Store in Murray County was sitting a big surprise for the owner.More
Inside the Old Goswick Store in Murray County was sitting a big surprise for the owner.More
A Red Bank man is charged with willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult.More
A Red Bank man is charged with willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult.More
“During the interview, Carpenter confessed to making arrangements to meet and have sex with (a child) in exchange for money,” the agent wrote.More
“During the interview, Carpenter confessed to making arrangements to meet and have sex with (a child) in exchange for money,” the agent wrote.More
Luckily for the deer, the hunters were out looking for turkey.More
Luckily for the deer, the hunters were out looking for turkey.More
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More
A woman is facing charges thanks to technology that linked video from one man's doorbell to his cell phone.More
A woman is facing charges thanks to technology that linked video from one man's doorbell to his cell phone.More
Her 33-year-old spouse, Vili Fualaau, has filed court documents to legally separate from Letourneau, 55.More
Her 33-year-old spouse, Vili Fualaau, has filed court documents to legally separate from Letourneau, 55.More