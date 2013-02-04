Judge Suzanne Bailey to retire from bench

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Hamilton County's longest presiding Juvenile Court judge, Judge Suzanne Bailey, says she'll retire from the bench effective April 30.



Bailey has served since being elected Juvenile Court Judge in 1990, and was Hamilton County's first woman to be elected judge in any court in the county.



A native of Columbia, TN, Bailey is a graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee where she was the first woman to be elected President of the UT Bar Association.

She practiced law in Chattanooga from 1975 until 1982, and was appointed her to the bench as a Judicial Referee by the late Judge Dixie T. Smith. When Smith retired, Bailey was elected Juvenile Court Judge in 1990 and became Hamilton County's first woman to be elected judge in any local court.



In a news release, Judge Bailey said, "It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the children, families and citizens of Hamilton County for the past 30 years. As times change for the children of our community as well as our struggle to meet their needs, so has the time come for me to retire and pass the responsibility for the abused, dependent and delinquent coming through our court to the next generation."