UPDATE: Alabama hostage situation over; child safe

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (AP/WRCB) - Officials say they stormed a bunker in Alabama to rescue a 5-year-old child being held hostage there after his abductor was seen with a gun.     

Steve Richardson with the FBI's office in Mobile said at a news conference Monday afternoon that negotiations deteriorated and that 65-year-old Jimmy Lee Dykes had been seen with a gun.     

At that, officers believed the child was in imminent danger.

Officers entered the bunker just after 3 p.m. CST.     

It was not immediately clear how Dykes died.

