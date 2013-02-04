3-D printing: How cool is that? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3-D printing: How cool is that?

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- When people see Mike Bradshaw's 3-D printer in action for the first time, there's usually a rush of in-drawn breath followed by an astonished silence.

Guided by a computer, the print head seems to vibrate as it traces intricate patterns, depositing layers of melted plastic as thin as spun spider silk. At first, the project -- a chess piece, screw or an almost endless variety of other objects -- looks like a formless puddle, but as time passes and the printer's platform descends by increments, it begins to take shape.

Then come the inevitable questions: How does it work? What can it make? Where can I get one?

In Chattanooga, those questions are being answered by a growing community of 3-D printing fans and early adopters of the technology such as Bradshaw, the entrepreneur-in-residence at Company Lab -- or CoLab -- a local small business accelerator.

