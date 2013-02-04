Officials warn of storm damage repair scams

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- The state Consumer Affairs Division is warning Tennesseans to beware of scams when seeking to repair damage from recent tornadoes, winds, ice and flooding.

Consumer Affairs Director Gary Cordell said in a news release that unscrupulous people often use times of disaster to make a quick profit.

He urged homeowners to take the time to verify with the Board for Licensing Contractors before signing any contracts. A license database can be found at verify.tn.gov.

Cordell said homeowners should also ask for contractors' references and for copies of their general liability and workers' compensation insurance policies.

Proposals and contracts should be in writing and should include the specific work to be done, the materials to be used and the completion date.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.