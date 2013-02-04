Overpowered? Electric vehicle charging stations outnumber cars - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Overpowered? Electric vehicle charging stations outnumber cars

By Ben Benton, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Charging stations for electric vehicles are sprouting up across the region, but good luck finding a car plugged into one.

Stacking split-oak logs behind the Cracker Barrel restaurant in East Ridge, Tim Davis said he's never seen a car charging on one of the Blink brand charging stations the chain is installing.

"I see people pull up to them all the time, but I've never seen anybody plug up," Davis said. "It'd be a heck of a thing to roll up there dead, needing a charge, and somebody's parked there."

Charging stations aren't new to Chattanooga, but their numbers are growing.

