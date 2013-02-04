Mild afternoon, light showers tonight

(WRCB) - After a cold start, we will have mild weather this afternoon and through the rest of the week.

Today we should reach the low 50s as we see high pressure building to our south, and giving us some light south winds.

That will allow us to have mild weather through the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the mid 30s, climbing to the low 40s by the end of the week.

Tonight, clouds will build, and a weak front will create a few light rain showers through the overnight into tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, the rain chance will be gone wit hg highs in the mid 50s.

We will have another shot of rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

Our next chance of rain after that looks to be Sunday night into Monday morning when some strong storms could move through the area.

