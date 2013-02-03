East Tennessee Make-A-Wish 'Wish Bowl' a success

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Sunday may have been the big game day but many Chattanoogans spent part of it giving back to a good cause.

A large crowd gathered Sunday evening for the 'Wish Bowl' benefiting the East Tennessee Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"For Chattanooga, this will probably be our biggest event," says Stephanie Wilkins, Director of Development.

Hundreds of people crowded into the downtown Imax theater to take part in the Make-A-Wish 'Wish Bowl.'

Even B.J. Coleman, a quarterback with the Green Bay Packers and a former UTC player, made a point to stop in and give words of encouragement.

"We have probably close to 85 wishes this year of children who live in East Tennessee who have wishes and these are children who are suffering from a life-threatening medical condition," says Wilkins.

She says the Make-A-Wish based in Chattanooga operates in 36 counties within East Tennessee and they rely on generous donations to help make wishes and dreams come true.

"We are charged to raise money for the children within our area."

The money helps children like Korbin Way, who we introduced you to last year.

Make-A-Wish gave him a grand tour of the Chattanooga airport and took his family to Disney World.

"It's fun. My friend's been there before and he says it was fun," said Korbin.

Through silent and live auctions, the Wish Bowl raises thousands of dollars.

On top of money, Make-A-Wish relies on volunteers too.

"We have so many volunteers that really become our front line. They're the ones that go into these homes and basically say if you could have one wish, what would it be?"

Wilkins says because of the generosity of others, children in the Tennessee Valley can make that wish a reality.

"More than anything I hope they recognize that they're here for the children of East Tennessee that are battling a life-threatening medical condition and that they're making a difference in their life and they're helping us help them," says Wilkins.

This is the ninth year for the event.

For more information on how to help, click here.