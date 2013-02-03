New Salem Baptist Prepares For Sportsman Fish Fry - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New Salem Baptist Prepares For Sportsman Fish Fry

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
SODDY DAISY (WRCB) - New Salem Baptist Church in Soddy Daisy will be holding their 2nd annual Sportsman Fish Fry Saturday, March 16, at 4:30 p.m.

"We hold events like this to encourage men to continue to teach their children and grandchildren to appreciate and to interact with nature and the outdoors, especially while they are still young," says event coordinator Mike Mayfield.

Archery target shooting, casting contest, and air rifle target shooting are some of the activities at these dinners that create life long memories in kids and their dads that are priceless.

These type of events for young sportsmen also assist in providing building blocks for outdoor activities which help to create self-confidence, personal worth, skills and knowledge, as well as the foundation for a life of outdoor enjoyment.

Professional Angler Clay Dyer will be the guest speaker following the dinner.

Clay Dyer was born on May 23, 1978, without any lower limbs, no arm on the left side and a partial arm on the right.  However, these limitations did not dampen his determination and positive spirit. Clay's motto for life is, "If I can, you can."
 
For information on purchasing tickets contact:
Church Office at 423-842-3078
 
After 4:00 pm contact:
Mike Mayfield at 423-718-5265
or Jamie at 423-413-1003
