UPDATE2: Walker County teacher charged with sexual assault resigns

Mug shot from Hodge's 2008 arrest. Mug shot from Hodge's 2008 arrest.

UPDATED MONDAY 12:40 p.m.

WALKER COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) – A news release sent by Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines says the Norman Hodge has resigned from his position at the school system.

The release goes further, saying the matter is being handled by local authorities.

UPDATED MONDAY 12:30 p.m.

WALKER COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson spoke to Channel 3 reporter Kimberly Barbour and confirmed that the encounters of Norman Earl Hodge with the 17-year old female student occurred twice in the December/January time frame and took place off campus.

WALKER COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) – A north Georgia teacher is once again facing charges, accused this time of sexual assault.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells Channel 3, 42-year-old Norman Earl Hodge was arrested Friday on two counts of sexual assault by an authority figure.

Details of the incident have not been released.

Hodge, a teacher and coach at LaFayette High School, was one of three coaches charged with possession of alcohol on school grounds in October of 2008, while also serving on LaFayette's city council.

Sheriff Wilson says Hodge was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond.

Channel 3 tried contacting Hodge for comment, but so far have not heard back.

