CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- This weekend in Crimestoppers, Chattanooga Police need your help finding for two women wanted for theft.

Police say 18-year-old Tracye Parton is wanted for theft over $1,000 and identity theft.



Katina Watson, 37, is wanted for credit card fraud and theft over $500.

Parton's last known address is on 6th Avenue in Chattanooga.

Watson's last known address is on Pryor Road in Cleveland



If you have information on their whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.

