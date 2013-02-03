Two charged in holdup at Murphy pharmacy

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC. (WRCB) – Two face drug and robbery charges, following a holdup at a Murphy drug store.

It happened Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. at Parker's Drug Store in the Peachtree Community.

Sheriff Keith Lovin says 41-year-old Larry Wayne Reid Jr. and 31-year-old Elizabeth Sue Donaldson allegedly robbed the pharmacy at gunpoint.

Leads from the community identified the suspects.

Sheriff Lovin says additional information showed Reid to be a registered sex offender, who was not living at his registered address and hadn't been for some time.

A warrant was issued for Reid for failing to provide his current address.

Lovin says the pair was found by officers Friday, coming from Georgia. Hundreds of narcotic tablets were found during a search.

Reid and Donaldson are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, trafficking in opium, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to traffic in opium.

Lovin says more arrests are possible.

To submit crime information you can email crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov or call 828-837-3144.