Two charged in holdup at Murphy pharmacy

CHEROKEE
COUNTY, NC. (WRCB) – Two face drug and robbery charges, following a holdup at a
Murphy drug store.
It happened Wednesday
around 1:30 p.m. at Parker's Drug Store in the Peachtree Community.
Sheriff
Keith Lovin says 41-year-old Larry Wayne Reid Jr. and 31-year-old Elizabeth Sue
Donaldson allegedly robbed the pharmacy at gunpoint.
Leads from
the community identified the suspects.
Sheriff
Lovin says additional information showed Reid to be a registered sex offender,
who was not living at his registered address and hadn't been for some time.
A warrant
was issued for Reid for failing to provide his current address.
Lovin says
the pair was found by officers Friday, coming from Georgia. Hundreds of
narcotic tablets were found during a search.
Reid and
Donaldson are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, trafficking in
opium, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to traffic in opium.
Lovin says
more arrests are possible.
To submit
crime information you can email crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov
or call 828-837-3144.