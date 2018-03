COHUTTA, Ga. (AP) - Officials say a small earthquake near the Georgia-Tennessee line was powerful enough to rattle some residents awake in the middle of the night.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake at 1:47 a.m. Saturday near the state line between Cohutta, Ga., and Apison, Tenn.

David Metcalf, a 911 operator for Cohutta and surrounding Whitfield County, says six or seven people called after feeling the quake shake their homes. But no damage was reported.

Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso says at least one person reported feeling the earthquake in Kennesaw, Ga., about 80 miles away from the center.

Caruso says earthquakes typically don't cause structural damage until they reach a magnitude of 5.5.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred in the most active seismic zone in the Southeast.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.