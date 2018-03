ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - The mayor of Adairsville says more than 1,000 volunteers helped with tornado cleanup in the north Georgia city this weekend.

Volunteers arrived Saturday and Sunday to chop up trees and remove debris left from a tornado Wednesday. The EF3 tornado packed 160 mph winds and claimed one life.

Mayor Evan King said motorists in Adairsville must be cautious because most stop signs were destroyed and there are still low-hanging power lines. He said a dusk-to-dawn curfew remains in effect. A first-aid center next to Dollar General will be open for residents and volunteers through Monday, and residents should boil water until Tuesday because of a water main break.

