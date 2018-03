EAST RIDGE, TN. (WRCB) – East Ridge Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Saturday evening.

It happened on Prater Road around 5:00 p.m.

Police spokesman Erik Hopkins says police were called to scene near Tweety's Auto Sales to investigate reported gunshots.

Witnesses told police a man wearing a toboggan fled the scene toward Spring Creek Road in a black pickup, after firing several shots at the victim's vehicle.

Hopkins says 26-year-old Jarvis Strickland arrived to Park Ridge East Hospital with a gunshot to the arm, shortly after.

The victim told police the suspect possibly followed him from somewhere outside of East Ridge, but wouldn't cooperate when police asked about the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the East Ridge Police Department at (423) 867-3718, or a confidential tip line is also available at (423) 867-0016.