Saturday snowfall snarls traffic on I-75

(WRCB) -- Bradley and McMinn Counties had its fair share of roadway troubles Saturday, especially along Interstate 75. The quick burst of snow Saturday morning was just enough to make the roadways slick, catching many drivers off guard.

Traffic was at a standstill for the majority of the day on I-75 in Bradley and McMinn Counties.

Just south of Charleston, tow truck workers moved quickly to remove wrecked cars from ditches on 75 North.

"We switched lane to lane trying to keep traffic flowing as worked one side or the other," says tow truck driver Rusty Norris.

Norris operates Norris Towing. All his truck drivers spent the afternoon responding to multiple accidents.

"Just a chain reaction more than anything. Started about a quarter mile on further up the road and everything behind us we worked now probably an hour and half close to two hours trying to get everything out," says Norris.

Just as Norris and his crews finished clearing a section of 75, further South just passed exit 25, 75 North was shut down for another accident.

Somehow a silver car ended up underneath a tractor trailer. The driver of a black car that ended up in the median was taken away on a stretcher.

Although it is an uptick in business for Norris and other drivers, he hopes things quiet down.

"The salt trucks have come through, they came through as we were out here working, so I think the roads are going to be better," says Norris.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says in all, there was a total of 14 crashes on I-75 Saturday with two of those involving injuries.