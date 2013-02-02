Talton and Helton Continue Winning Streak

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Thirty - three teams headed out at first light this cold snowy morning from Shellmound boat ramp to take part in the fourth tournament of the season for the Heartland Anglers Nickajack Division.

The team of John Talton and Ryan Helton walked away with first place and $530. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 18.12 pounds to take the win. This makes their third win of the season.

Taking second place was the team of Chris Coffey and Steve Norris with five fish that weighed 15.08 pounds.

The team of Logan Kokoszka and Charlie Dutto had big fish of the tournament with a largemouth bass weighing 5.24 pounds.

The duo of Chad Reeves and Joe Quinn had the second biggest fish of the tournament with a largemouth bass that weighed 5.08 pounds.

Anglers reported the water conditions are still high and muddy after the recent rains that we received in our area over the last several weeks.

Top 5 places:

1st - John Talton and Ryan Helton with 18.12 lbs.

2nd – Chris Coffey and Steve Norris with 15.08 lbs.

3rd – Logan Kokoszka and Charlie Dutto with 13.50 lbs.

4th - Seth Davis and Joe Slagle with 12.88 lbs.

5th - Mark Riggs and Rob Moore 12.68 lbs.

For more info visit www.heartlandanglers.com