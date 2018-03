ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Turkey's state-run news agency says a missing New York City woman has been found dead in Istanbul. Police have arrested 9 people in connection with NYC woman's death.

Sarai Sierra, a 33-year-old mother of two, went missing while vacationing alone in Istanbul. She was last heard from on Jan. 21, the day she was due back home.

The Anadolu Agency says residents discovered the body of a woman near some ancient city walls in a low-income district and that police later identified it as Sierra's.

Police in Istanbul would immediately confirm the report.

In its report, the private NTV news channel said Sierra was stabbed to death. It said police identified her through her driver license.

