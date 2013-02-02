Did Chattanooga Chuck predict an early spring?

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Groundhog Day wouldn't be complete without a forecast from a groundhog.

In Chattanooga, the chief prognosticator is the Tennessee Aquarium's Chattanooga Chuck.

Below is Chattanooga Chuck's forecast for Spring in 2013:

On the second day of February I'm put to the test.

A diligent groundhog always strives for the best.

Forecasting weather takes skill and a bit of good luck.

To determine if we need sandals or a pair of muk-luks.

My Aquarium pals always help with this chore.

Groundhogs aren't the only critters with weather folklore.

I first checked with my friend, little "Blinky" the owl.

If he hoots and hollers, the weather turns foul.

Giant catfish are barometers or something akin.

A cold winter is coming if they have really thick skin.

The American lobster was moving around in full view.

That's a sure sign of springtime if the folklore is true.

I stopped by a waterfall to observe all the trout.

When they refuse bait, a storm is about.

An urchin forecasts bad weather or so it's been said,

if he thrusts into the mud like an ostrich burying its head.

I stopped to listen for any frogs that were croakin'.

If they speak three times, then winter has broken.

Parrots and sharks, butterflies and stingrays

All have weather proverbs, but they don't have a day.

So it's up to this Groundhog to be weatherwise,

I'll trust in my senses and just use my eyes.

I've searched high and low and what did I see?

Something seems to be missing, a shadow of me.

Many people will celebrate and some start to sing,

‘cuz Chattanooga Chuck predicts….an early spring!