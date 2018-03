CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Several roads are closed due to the winter weather. Officials ask that you use caution if you need to be on the roadways.

In Hamilton County all roads on Mowbray Mountain are open. There are still multiple slick areas and cars in ditches. Anyone on the road should use caution.

Bradley County Interstate 75 is finally cleared of several dozen accidents.

Grundy County is reporting roadways are being salted and should be clear.

Marion County is advising people not to get out unless absolutely necessary.

In Polk County near Copperhill in the Grassy Creek area, vehicles have been abandoned in the middle of the road. Wreckers have not been able to reach them. Drivers should use caution.

