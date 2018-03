CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Even though Punxsutawney Phil and even our own Chattanooga Chuck says there will be an early spring. People in North Chattanooga experienced old man winter as snow began to fall around 10:15 Saturday morning.

Travelers on Hwy 27 should use caution as they make their way into town. The roadways could become slippery.

Thanks to Eva Dagnan Milligan for the picture.