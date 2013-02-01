Gerald Riggs relives Super Bowl XXVI

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Gerald Riggs played a lot of games over his 10 year career, but there's one that out shines them all. He says only the Super Bowl can turn a grown man into a big kid, and only winning it leaves you smiling about it 21 years later.

"Man if nothing else happens in football while I'm playing, I had a chance to play in this game. It's a great feeling to say at the end of the season you know that you were the best team," said Riggs.

Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, Tony Gonzalez, just to name a few all-time greats that never experienced what ESPN Chattanooga radio host Gerald Riggs has.

It took Riggs 10 seasons and just days away from the 21st anniversary of Super Bowl XXVI those memories are fresh on his mind, "just remembering, vividly scoring my first touchdown spiking the ball. It takes you back so far in your career. When I first came in it was all about getting in, but when you're finally at that game the super bowl you finally have arrived," said Riggs.

Never mind the more than 8,000 yards he racked up before that game, which still ranks 40th all-time. Riggs had arrived and ironically it was his final game in the NFL.

Seven seasons with Atlanta and his final three with Washington. He says the week leading up to the Super Bowl under Head Coach Joe Gibbs was all business, and so was the first half for the Redskins offense.

Riggs said, "I kind of had a Jethro moment, let's put it that way. It was like duh just give me the ball and let me score. That's all I wanted to do was put it in the end zone."

That's what he did, twice. The second gave the skins a 24-0 lead over Buffalo. Well on their way to a 37-24 Super Bowl win.

Times have changed much in the 21 years since. Off the field Riggs agrees it's a media circus, "I think when we played the biggest story was about Thurman Thomas leaving his helmet in the locker room. With two weeks in between there's just too much time to get info, too much goes on."

Two weeks of which players are dating which celebrity or who's involved in a steroid made from deer antlers. Riggs says it's up to the coaches and veterans to keep the players focused.

Because after kickoff, football will always be football.