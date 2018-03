CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Chattanooga Area Food Bank sent 9,292 pounds of food and disaster relief supplies to the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church in Gordon County, GA this morning to aid in tornado relief efforts.



The payload consisted of sandwich meat, snacks, water, flashlights, toilet paper and paper towels to help meet the needs of those affected by Wednesday's tornadoes and severe storms.



Additional supplies will be delivered by the Food Bank this weekend.



David Aft, President of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia said "Our ability to respond to natural disasters never ceases to amaze me. Without hesitation, people act. We give, we volunteer, we reach out. We deeply appreciate the Food Bank's commitment to northwest Georgia and the victims of Wednesday's storms."



The Food Bank will continue to assist with the relief efforts until the need has been satisfied.