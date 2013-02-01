VW official stands behind Super Bowl spot - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Volkswagen's chief in the U.S. today endorsed the company's controversial Super Bowl spot.

"If you look at the coverage in social media, the vast majority understand the spirit in which the commercial was developed," said Volkswagen Group of America CEO Jonathan Browning.

Browning, in the company's monthly conference call with industry analysts and reporters, said "a real minority" of commentators have questioned VW's "Get Happy" spot that it plans to air Sunday during the Super Bowl.

The commercial has drawn criticism from some for racism for the use of a white office worker using a fake Jamaican accent.

