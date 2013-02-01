TN - dozen tornadoes confirmed from Wednesday storms

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- The number of confirmed tornadoes has grown to 12 as forecasters assess damage from Wednesday's storms in Tennessee.

All of the confirmed touchdowns were in Middle Tennessee, although there was severe damage from microbursts that produced high winds in West Tennessee.

The strongest of the tornadoes - EF-2 strength - struck Mount Juliet in Wilson County and near the Coble community in Hickman County.

Other counties with tornado damage include Cheatham, Dickson, Macon, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson.

In West Tennessee, there was heavy damage as winds reached up to 110 mph in Hardeman, McNairy and Henderson counties. A number of homes were damaged across Henderson County, where the highest winds were clocked. A lumber yard was badly damaged near Toone in northern Hardeman County.

