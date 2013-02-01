TN residents may owe state taxes for Amazon.com purchases

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- East Ridge resident Jillian Alexander was sure the email from Amazon was a scam when she first saw it on her phone.



"You may owe use tax on purchases you made from Amazon.com LLC during the previous calendar year," the notice from the online retailer read. It listed the money she had spent on the site last year -- $87 and some change -- and included a link to Tennessee's state website where she could pay the tax she apparently owed.



"I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'" she said.



But it's not a scam. Online shoppers across the state are receiving the email notice this week, part of a law Gov. Bill Haslam signed early last year in which the state agreed Amazon doesn't have to collect state sales tax until 2014.



