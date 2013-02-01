Pizza problems, but Subs score well

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Hamilton County Restaurant Inspectors hit the streets again this week, with short list of restaurants visited.



Inspectors are still checking schools and daycare centers. Out of the 17 eateries, no failing grades to report, which is terrific.



We always give you the low score of the week; remember, anything below a score of 70 fails.



The low score this week is an 80 at New York Pizza Department in Hixson.



Inspectors found several food items out of temperature, chemicals not labeled in kitchen, some food was being stored on the floor and parts of the kitchen need a good cleaning.



The high score of the week at 95 goes to the Subway Restaurant on Frazier Avenue Congratulations!



If you have a complaint or question about a restaurant, health club, school or daycare, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110, or you can always email me here at Channel 3 and I will pass along your compliant.



Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal!