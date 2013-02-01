Clearing, Cold, Breezy

(WRCB) -- Congratulations to the fortunate few who saw some of the overnight snow. We saw .50" in parts of Bledsoe and Grundy County, with light dustings down into Sale Creek and Dayton.

Through the rest of the day, we will stay chilly with highs staying in the 30s and winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph making it feel even colder.

Tonight we will have clear skies with light winds (thankfully) as temps drop into the 10s and 20s.

Saturday, another weak impulse of energy will stir up some clouds late in the day with a SLIGHT chance of a rain shower or two late in the day.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid 40s. Sunday will be sunny with highs near 50.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast and the interactive radar for your smartphone or tablet.

