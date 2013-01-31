Possible flurries tonight, much colder tomorrow

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- We may see some flurries move in tonight, but the sun will return for Friday. Friday will also be quite cold with highs only in the 30's.



Those at the higher elevations could see .10" to .25" of snow with a light dusting possible on the ground.



We may see some light rain showers mixed with flurries Saturday and Saturday night. No problems are expected. Skies will turn partly sunny for Sunday. Warmer weather is expected for next week.



While much of the focus yesterday was rightfully on the winds, more than 2" of rain fell, producing some isolated spots of flooding. There is still a Flood Warning in effect today for local creeks and streams which are expected to crest later today either near or slightly above flood stage.