CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Hamilton County has a new Administrator of Public Works. Thursday, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger appointed Todd Leamon to the position.

Leamon will also continue to serve as County Engineer.

Leamon succeeds long time Public Works Administrator, Dan Wade who recently retired after almost 28 years of service. Mayor Coppinger says Todd Leamon has the leadership qualities necessary to lead the Public Works Division.

Leamon will also lead the Highway Department, Building Inspection Department, Inspection Department, Support Services and Real Property.

He will assume his new duties Friday, February 1.