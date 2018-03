(WRCB) - The standoff in Alabama where a gunman is holding a six-year old boy hostage in an underground bunker has moved past the 30 hour mark.

Police continue to negotiate for the boy's release.

They say the 6 year old is "okay" and were able to get medicine and some crayons and a coloring book to him.

Meanwhile a vigil was held Wednesday night to remember the bus driver and to pray for the young boy being held hostage.

Those who attended the service wore black and red ribbons in remembrance of Charles Poland. The 66 year old bus driver who was shot several times while trying to protect the children on his bus.

We'll continue to bring you updates as they become available.