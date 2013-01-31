Cold weather, flurries on the way

(WRCB) - While much of the focus yesterday was rightfully on the winds, more than 2" of rain fell, producing some isolated spots of flooding. There is still a Flood Warning in effect today for local creeks and streams which are expected to crest later today either near or slightly above flood stage.

We will end January with 9.74" of rain on the ground. The average for January is 4.75"

In the wake of the front that brought the strong storms Wednesday, we are feeling the cool breezy air moving through.

I even caught a glimpse of a few snowflakes before dawn this morning.

Temperatures today will climb into the mid 40s, and we will see skies clear a bit. Winds will blow from the west at 10-20 mph.

Tonight, another front will move in. It will combine with the already cool air in place to produce light snow flurries around the area late tonight into the overnight hours of Friday morning. We could see .10" to .25" in the higher elevations with a light dusting possible on the ground.

When you wake up Friday morning, the skies will likely be clear, and it will be cold with temps in the 20s. The High Friday will only reach about 37 degrees.

